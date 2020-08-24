Robinson woman surprised with drive-by birthday party put on with help from the community

A Robinson woman with Down Syndrome was going to have a much smaller birthday party than normal thanks to COVID, but her caretaker had a surprise in store.

ROBINSON, Texas — Joy Thornburg loves celebrating her birthday, but her 58th was looking to be much smaller than normal thanks to COVID. Caretaker Crystal Hardy said Thornburg was on oxygen regularly for breathing issues and may not be able to handle the virus. But Hardy still wanted to find a way to make Thornburg's birthday special, so she started making calls.

"I thought it would be fun to have her sit outside and watch a bunch of cars come and honk at her. It came to a friend hearing about it and another friend hearing about it and they knew motorcycle clubs and everybody got involved. It was pretty cool," Hardy said.

Hardy was expecting somewhere around 30 people to come out for the party and had also called the Robinson Police Department and fire department. On Sunday at 5 p.m., everyone came out for Thornburg. Biker clubs drove by, police drove by and the volunteer fire department came by singing "Happy Birthday" on speaker. Hardy was just as amazed as Thornburg was.

"She loved every bit of it. She cried. I cried," Hardy said. "It's very important...all she wants is to know that she is loved and cared for. People driving by and showing that, that meant a lot to her. I know it did."

For City of Robinson first responders, however, coming out for community members needing support is becoming a tradition. Police Sgt. Kevin Delillo said taking part in the parades is important of the community.

"We did a community parade for Joy. It was her birthday today and it was our honor and privilege to do this for her on her birthday," Delillo said. "I know right now having to social distance we need something to add that human interaction and if this is what it takes we are more than glad to do this."