Rockdale rallying behind injured Tiger quarterback

ROCKDALE, Texas — A Central Texas town is rallying behind one of its own after an injury Friday.
The Rockdale community is rallying behind the Tigers' quarterback, Jace Robinson, after Robinson left Friday night's Tiger win at La Grange with a broken right leg, coach Jacob Campsey confirmed to 6 News Saturday.
"I've never seen an athlete work as hard to get ready for a season as Jace did this off-season," Campsey said.
According to the Austin American-Statesman, Robinson was hurt while being tackled on a 47-yard scramble late in the second quarter.
Campsey said Robinson is scheduled to have surgery this week but the timeline on his recovery is unclear. Campsey and Robinson are both hopeful he may be able to return late in the season.
Robinson, a senior, holds offers from Valparaiso, Drake and several other colleges.
Saturday, the Tiger community took to Twitter showing its support and condolences for one of its own.
Former Rockdale head coach Jeff Miller, now the head football coach at 6A Cy-Fair near Houston, was emotional on Twitter when he heard the news.
"Very few HS athletes have put in as much work and preparation as Jace has over the last several years to prepare for his senior year," Miller tweeted. "I hate this for you. Sometimes sports just aren't fair."
The Tigers won the game 40-14 after two weather delays. Rockdale is currently scheduled to host Taylor on Friday.