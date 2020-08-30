Rockdale rallying behind injured Tiger quarterback

Jace Robinson left Rockdale's Week 1 win with a broken right leg.

ROCKDALE, Texas — A Central Texas town is rallying behind one of its own after an injury Friday.

The Rockdale community is rallying behind the Tigers' quarterback, Jace Robinson, after Robinson left Friday night's Tiger win at La Grange with a broken right leg, coach Jacob Campsey confirmed to 6 News Saturday.

"I've never seen an athlete work as hard to get ready for a season as Jace did this off-season," Campsey said.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, Robinson was hurt while being tackled on a 47-yard scramble late in the second quarter.

Campsey said Robinson is scheduled to have surgery this week but the timeline on his recovery is unclear. Campsey and Robinson are both hopeful he may be able to return late in the season.

Robinson, a senior, holds offers from Valparaiso, Drake and several other colleges.

Saturday, the Tiger community took to Twitter showing its support and condolences for one of its own.

Never been more proud to be a tiger. Hearts are with you @jacerob9. — Coach Campsey. (@jdcamp11) August 29, 2020

@RockdaleFBall Truly inspired by what I saw from the Rockdale football team tonight. Way to fight through adversity and get the win 💯 @jacerob9 Prayers up for you bro 🙏🏾 — Raynard Churchwell (@obeyray25_) August 29, 2020

God works in mysterious way. Praying for @jacerob9, his family, and our community. He is a fighter and will bounce back stronger than ever. — Coach Ryan Montalvo 🐅 (@Coach_Montalvo) August 29, 2020

Former Rockdale head coach Jeff Miller, now the head football coach at 6A Cy-Fair near Houston, was emotional on Twitter when he heard the news.

"Very few HS athletes have put in as much work and preparation as Jace has over the last several years to prepare for his senior year," Miller tweeted. "I hate this for you. Sometimes sports just aren't fair."