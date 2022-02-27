Rolling with life | Bowling fundraiser benefits Shoemaker High School mentorship program

Hallmark Lanes in Killeen was the site of the third annual Bowl like a Boss fundraiser, an event benefiting the B.O.S.S Mentor Program.

KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen bowling alley was packed Sunday afternoon with those who had the spare time, but there was also a special group throwing strikes to raise money for a good cause: the lives and future of some Killeen high school students.

Hallmark Lanes in Killeen was the site of the third annual Bowl like a Boss fundraiser, an event benefiting the Better Opportunities for Shoemaker Students Mentor Program (B.O.S.S.)

The mentorship program provides support and guidance to young people at Shoemaker High School who are experiencing difficulties in learning due to social, emotional or behavioral problems or other issues.

"Mentoring is important because it just gives the kids another outlet, another access to another adult, someone they can talk to, that's not necessarily a parent or a teacher or something like that," said Christopher Reeves, the president of the B.O.S.S. Mentor Program. "Just giving them an opportunity to have another resource as they go through high school."

He is giving back to where he went to school and along with other volunteers, making sure students like Jasmine Williams can roll with life.

"I like the program because it's helping me prepare for college and it helped me with my FAFSA information and applying for scholars," the senior at Shoemaker HS said.

The program is designed to prepare them for whatever path is up their alley.

"It showed me how I want to go down my path of life and like career wise as well and like all these different opportunities I don't even know existed," said Denayja Hamlin, a mentee in the program.

Hamlin, along with other students are each partnered up with a mentor.

"They bond with you, they're there for you and most people hear that and they don't believe that but they say it and they show you it," Hamlin explained. "Honestly, my mentor she's like family to me."

It takes effort from both ends of the partnership. Letha Reeves who is a mentor to Hamlin says it comes easy when you love what you do.

"Just to see their growth in their grades, their attitude, it makes a big difference," she explained. "As a mentor you just need to be there for them, to listen to them and we bond. It makes me feel good and I love what I do."

The Bowl like a Boss fundraiser event was set up to raise money and awareness so that the program can grow and continue for generations to come. The money raised will go directly back to the program and will help with field trips, community events and activities.

Christopher Reeves tells 6 News they're trying to establish something for them to do over the summertime, when students aren't in school.

Part of the mentor program is lots of community service and community outreach which includes campus clean ups and serving Thanksgiving day dinner.

Volunteers are always needed. If you would like to be a volunteer email bossmentorshs@gmail.com.