Two Central Texas powerhouse singers come together to host vocal workshop, masterclass

When you put NBC's "The Voice" finalist Rose Short and songwriter and international recording artist Toni Ringgold together, magic happens. And now the two Central Texas powerhouse singers are giving back, helping to make more than just music.



"We are super excited about 'The Voice Within Volume Two Workshop and Masterclass,'” Ringgold said. "Rose and I have been saying we are going to do something together for years. We love music. We love watching each other, and we knew we wanted to get together and make something happen."



The workshop and masterclass will be held Saturday, May 1, at Tap Tap Art School in Harker Heights. Participants will learn about breathing techniques, harmonization, stage presence and being confident with their singing gift.



"There are lot of people who are talented,” Short said. Why not come together and give back? She has had mentors. I’ve had mentors and, I just believe in passing it along.”



The class is important for up-and-coming singers who may not be able to drive to bigger cities to take a class like this.