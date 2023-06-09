Salado ISD students standing behind classmate facing health scare

The Salado Eagles are giving Reagan Williams the same support and spirit she gifts to them.

SALADO, Texas — A Salado ISD Sophomore is going on her second week of being in the hospital as she battles a congenital heart condition and DiGeorge syndrome, a chromosomal syndrome.

16-year-old Reagan Williams had to be airlifted to an Austin hospital at the beginning of September where she had to be resuscitated, as well as undergo tests and surgery. Her mother tells 6 News Reagan has had plenty of battles in her life, but this time is the hardest.

Friends of Williams describe her as a big supporter to everyone and anyone she comes in contact with. They also said everyone loves her bright smile and encouraging spirit.

"Reagan is everyone's biggest cheerleader," said Meri Fischer, a Salado ISD Senior. "She has just received so much support through the school, so much support through the community and you can tell by looking at the sports teams. We've made signs for her and everyone is on her side and praying for her."

Students and parents are using #FightlikeReagan on social media and on posters at sporting events to give Reagan the support and spirit that she always gives to others.

"I know this isn't her first fight physically that she's had to go through and this isn't the first fight that her parents have had to be there for her," said Reese Rich, a Salado ISD senior. "I want everyone to know this is a fight she keeps pushing through and a fight she will dominate."

"All the love she has received is just a reflection of who she is as a person because she is just constantly sharing her love to us," Fischer added. "We're in constant awe of her strength and we are ready for her to be back."