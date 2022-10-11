Salvation Army of McLennan County providing Thanksgiving meals to community

Volunteers will serve turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and more.

WACO, Texas — The Salvation Army of McLennan County is making sure that everyone gets fed this Thanksgiving.

On Thanksgiving Day, volunteers will host a community meal for everyone in Waco who needs one. Serving turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing and more, the meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 24.

“Rising food costs have created challenges for many people in our community,” said Major James Taylor, Commander of The Salvation Army of McLennan. “Anyone in need of food this Thanksgiving is invited to come and receive a take-away meal or come get a hot Thanksgiving meal.”

The Salvation Army has voiced their thanks to the many volunteers who are helping with the event.

“We serve meals in Waco at our community kitchen 365 days of the year, come rain or shine. Tomorrow, if it indeed rains as forecasted, we will serve Thanksgiving for whoever arrives, in the rain, wind or storm," the organization said.

Volunteers at the Salvation Army put on the Thanksgiving meal every year, donating food, money or their time. The Salvation Army said that they typically serve around 300 meals during the event.