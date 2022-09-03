Salvation Army of Bell County to host monthly mobile food distribution center in Killeen

Organizers say the plan is to host the mobile food distribution at the community clinic every third Tuesday of the month.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Salvation Army of Bell County announced Thursday that it will have a regularly scheduled mobile food distribution center in Killeen starting next week.

In a news release, the group said the food distribution will be at the Greater Killeen Community Clinic, 718 N. 2nd St., on March 15 from 9 a.m. to noon, or until all food is distributed.

“People won’t need to get out of their cars,” said Aux. Capt. Dawn Beckham in a news release. “We’ll bring the food to them.”

Beckham said the plan is to host the mobile food distribution at the community clinic every third Tuesday of the month.

TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, Executive Director of Greater Killeen Community Clinic said, ““The Greater Killeen Community Clinic is excited about this partnership with the Salvation Army to be able to provide food boxes to our patients and their families. There is a food desert in downtown Killeen, with no local grocery stores nearby. The majority of our patients have to find transportation to get across town to buy groceries. This community outreach project that is going to take place once a month is going to be a BIG help for our patients and their families, as well as make a huge impact in our community! Thank you, Salvation Army.”

In order to help fund the distribution, Beckham said the group is also needing donations, as well as volunteers.

"We have some designated food pantry funds to get the program started, but we also ask for Killeen residents to financially support this program to keep it going.”