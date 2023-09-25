Salvation Army McLane Center of Hope making appointments to register for Angel Tree program

The Angel Tree program allows donors, families and businesses to purchase holiday gifts for local children in need.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Salvation Army of Bell County McLane Center of Hope is now making appointments to register for its Angel Tree program.

Appointments must be made by calling 254-774-9996 between the hours of 9 a.m.-noon or 1 p.m.-4 p.m. The Salvation Army said no walk-ins will be taken.

The Angel Tree program offers an opportunity for donors, families and businesses to purchase and personalize holiday gifts for local children in need.

Angel Trees are typically set up in places such as malls and shopping centers, or at businesses that also choose to decorate one at their location. Customers, employees or other donors can "adopt" an Angel, or child, from the tree to purchase gifts for.

After Angels are chosen and gifts are purchased, those gifts can be returned to The Salvation Army to be distributed in time for the holidays.

The Salvation Army said the following documents are necessary to register for the program:

Valid picture ID of parent or legal guardian making the application

Birth Certificate for each child – Birth to 12 years old.

Documentation of Legal Guardianship (parent/guardian must be present at registration).

Proof of all government assistance (TANF, SNAP, Medicaid, WIC, etc.)

Proof of all sources of income for everyone in the household in the past 30 days. (Check stubs, SSI letter, child support, etc. Letters from employers are not proof of income.)

For more information or other ways to donate, visit the Salvation Army of Bell County website at this link: Bell County Corps (salvationarmy.org).