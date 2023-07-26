Salvation Army of Temple providing food, cooling center to those in need

The Salvation Army McLane Center of Hope is offering a cooling center and evening meals for Central Texans in need.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Salvation Army is helping Central Texans stay out of the heat this summer, and providing those in need with something to eat.

As blistering heat continues to scorch Central Texas, the Salvation Army of Bell County McLane Center of Hope is doing their part to provide a little relief.

The Center, located at 419 East Ave. G in Temple, will be open each day beginning at 1 p.m., and will allow people to stay until 8 p.m.

"We are blessed to help people who need a safe place to escape the summer heat," said Aux. Capt. Dawn Beckham. "We have been averaging about 30 people a day; some are homeless, others are living in houses without adequate cooling, but all of them need a place to cool off."

In addition to acting as a cooling station, the McLane Center of Hope will also serve an evening meal in their dining area. There is no charge for any of the services offered at the Salvation Army. Pets are not allowed in the cooling station.

"We just want those in need to be safe during the heat of the summer and for them to know that The Salvation Army is here for them," said Capt. David Beckham.

Beckham said the Center has served more than 30 extra meals each day since the opening of the cooling center. He said community assistance can help the center to offset the increased food costs.

The Salvation Army says officers, staff and volunteers work throughout the year to raise funds that allow them to provide services such as shelter, meals and emergency financial assistance to those in need,

“The practical, financial support of our community makes it possible for us to help those in need every day of the year,” Beckham said. “Your support means that The Salvation Army is here to keep the lights on for a family struggling to pay the bills, provide a hot meal and cup of coffee to a first responder working during times of disaster, and provide a cool, safe place for someone experiencing homelessness when temperatures are excessively hot or a warm shelter and cup of hot coffee with excessively cold temps.”

To make a donation, or for more information about the cooling station, call The Salvation Army at 254-774-9961, visit salvationarmybellcounty.org or stop by 419 West Avenue G, Temple, Texas 76503.