Salvation Army wants you to spread love to the less fortunate this Valentines

The non-profit is asking that you use the holiday and the rest of February to volunteer and show love through acts of kindness and generosity.

WACO, Texas — The Salvation Army will be celebrating Valentine’s Day with the Love Beyond campaign.

Major James Taylor, with The Salvation Army in McClennan County, hopes that the campaign will inspire people to remember the less fortunate.

“Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to release our Love Beyond campaign, while people throughout the world are showing love to their significant others, we are reminding people to have love for the unloved, the overlooked and the downtrodden. Love Beyond is a love that goes beyond life’s difficult circumstances. Beyond homelessness. Beyond hunger. Beyond loss of hope.”

This Valentine’s Day the shelter says they are encouraging everyone to seek out different ways to help those in need.