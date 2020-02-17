SAN ANTONIO — Documented Original Tuskegee Airman Theodore Johnson has joined the Tuskegee Airmen Lonely Eagles.

The San Antonio Chapter-Tuskegee Airmen, Inc. confirmed to KENS 5 that Johnson passed away Sunday, February 16.

Johnson was very active in the San Antonio Chapter-Tuskegee Airmen, Inc. events.

The day before he passed, Johnson was signing autographs at a scale modeler's competition along with DOTA James Bynum.

Rick Sinkfield, AIA, president of the local chapter said: "We will miss Mr. Johnson greatly."

KENS 5 profiled Mr. Johnson a year ago, check out the article here to read more about Mr. Johnson's experiences as an original Tuskegee Airman.

RELATED: Tuskegee Airman shares moments from history