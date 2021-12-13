Scam after the storm | Local law enforcement warns those wanting to help victims of deadly storms of scammers

While many people lend out a hand to help those in need after deadly storms, there are those willing to take advantage of other people's charitable intentions.

As eyes are on the Midwest and the tremendous loss of life following tornadoes that erased towns, America's giving heart appears as many try to lend a hand.

But, it comes with a warning, Hewitt Police Chief James Devlin says.

"You'll begin to see some of those fake entities emerge to try and get your hard earned money to them and it really doesn't go anywhere other than to their pockets," he said.

It's the scam after the storm: When people are most vulnerable and when disaster relief charities amp up.

All while the scammers are behind the keyboard ready to attack.

"People are always changing their methods to get your money," Devlin added. "Online donations become a little bit more tricky because you believe you know where the money is gonna go, but you're not always 100 percent sure where that money is going to end up."

Devlin says it's important for you to do your research and always use secure, official websites if you're going to donate online.

The FCC recommends you find charities or donation opportunities through websites like Charity Navigator, Charity Watch or GuideStar to find the real deals.

Those websites share credible non-profits helping causes you are specifically searching for.

"Check with the Better Business Bureau, make sure they have a rating," Devlin said.

Although the scammers are out of local law enforcements reach most of the time, law enforcement is there to protect you and you should report it.

"A lot of them are not going to be local," Devlin explained. "Many of these scams are out of state and even out of country so the reach of local law enforcement is very minimal to do that but, we can provide information to the person, the victim, to help minimize the damage that potentially can occur when those people get your personal information."