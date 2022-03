Currently, Robinson and Hewitt Fire Departments are responding to the fire as lanes are closed.

WACO, Texas — A driver is okay after a fire involving a semi-truck caused lanes to be closed near Hewitt, according to the Hewitt Police Department Facebook page.

The fire is in the southbound lane on I-35 on Sun Valley Boulevard.

Currently, Robinson and Hewitt Fire Departments are responding to the fire. Traffic is being diverted away from the area.

