'Senia was the sweetest person': Killeen HS student struck, killed by train memorialized by community

Senia Aguilera, 15, died Tuesday afternoon. Family and friends gathered Thursday night to honor her with a balloon release.

KILLEEN, Texas — Family and friends of a Killeen High School student killed by a train this week gathered Thursday night to honor her memory.

Balloons were released at Stewart Park for Senia Aguilera.

Loved ones are holding on to her smile, her personality and her mark on the world.

"I miss my baby, I want my baby back," said Rebecca Attaway, Aguilera's mom.

She was just 15 years old and just recently found out she was going to be a cheerleader.

"Senia was the sweetest person," her cousin Nevah Gares said. "She knew how to make the best jokes and give the best hugs."

Aguilera was struck and killed by a train at a railroad crossing right next to the high school; Aatragedy cutting her dreams short Tuesday afternoon.

"She wouldn't want any of us to feel this sad but we do because that's the effect she had on people," Gares added.

A memorial builds at the scene of the incident with flowers and balloons in Aguilera's favorite colors, stuffed animals and messages from loved ones.

A staff member at Killeen ISD told 6 News that students are being very respectful, spending time and adding the memorial. They even had their own memorial service during lunch Thursday.

"She was always there for people, she always put others before herself," said one of Aguilera's friends. "If someone needed help she would go up and help them. She was never a negative young lady, she was always positive. She was kind and sweet."

Now so many mourn their missing their friend, cousin and daughter. But, they know she's watching over all of them.

"Seeing all those balloons and everybody that was here, it just made me feel a little better knowing how much love she had today," Attaway said.

Since the incident, Killeen ISD staff has been monitoring the railroad tracks to make sure students aren't cutting across it before or after school. They want to make sure a tragic incident doesn't happen again.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family of Aguilera. You can find that here. No funeral services have been announced at this time.