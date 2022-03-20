Waco ISD seniors receive scholarships in honor of domestic violence victim

The Forever Young Scholarship Fund gave out eleven scholarships Sunday in honor of Sakyra Young.

WACO, Texas — SaKyra Young would have been celebrating her 23rd birthday Sunday, but instead her family and the community is keeping her legacy alive through scholarship.

"She was a very smart young lady, funny, very loveable," said Latoya Wells, Young's mother.

Young died in August 2020 after police say she was shot by her boyfriend.

Young graduated from Waco High School in 2017. Wells said she was a cheerleader, in National Honor Society and wanted to further her education by attending college.

Since she wasn't able to chase her dreams, Young's family wanted to help others go after theirs and also spread awareness about domestic violence.

Keith and Tracy Guillory partnered up with Wells to create the Forever Young Scholarship Fund.

"With this organization that we have going for her, it kind of helps ease some of the pain because it's like turning pain into purpose," Wells said.

The foundation is designed to break the silence of domestic violence and also bring awareness to the nationwide problem.

The foundation also provides scholarships to send Waco ISD seniors to college.

2021 was the first year scholarships were given out. Two high school seniors were awarded $500 scholarships in honor of Young.

This year, the foundation was able to give out 11 $500 scholarships.

The recipients were:

Waco High School Scholarship Recipients

Elisha Sriram

Montserrat Serrano

Avi’onne Thomas

University High School Recipients

Kasie Rodriguez

Daylen Sauls

Enrique Rojo, Jr.

Saul Rangel

Elizabeth Sanchez

Karen Salazar

Victoria Linares

Diana Villagomez

The scholarship keeps Young's legacy alive, spreads awareness about domestic violence and also invests in the future generation.

"Through the scholarship I'm honoring SaKyra's life, everything she means to this community, and this foundation is an extension of that," Elisha Sriram said.

Sriram plans to attend Texas A&M University and major in Business.

Montserrat Serrano also plans to attend Texas A&M University to study kinesiology.

She is grateful for the Young/Wells family to help her chase her dreams.

"I'm beyond thankful," she said. "Going to A&M, it was kind of like a maybe because I felt like I don't know if i'll be able to afford it."

Her future is now closer with the help of the Forever Young Scholarship Fund.

Avi'onne Thomas says she applied because she knows the impacts of domestic violence.

"I know a lot of people that have dealt with domestic violence and so it really meant a lot to me personally," she explained.

Thomas plans on attending college to become a nurse. She hopes she can help anyone that she can, including anyone that might have went through domestic violence. She believes Young's story could be an example for others.

Wells tells 6 News domestic violence happens everywhere and there is no age limit, that's why she will keep advocating for it.

For others sake, but also for her SaKyra.

"I just think more awareness needs to be brought to it because it's happening more so in a lot of teens lives and a lot of parents don't know about it," Wells added.