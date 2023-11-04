Texas A&M Central Texas advocates for victims during Sexual Assault Awareness Month

A&M's Title IX supports victims of sexual assault every day and has programs in place for survivors on campus.

KILLEEN, Texas — For the 22nd year, Sexual Assault Awareness Month is being recognized in April.

This month is a time for the community to advocate for those who have suffered through sexual violence around the world and to educate communities on how to prevent it.

Over at Texas A&M University Central Texas, Title IX protects students, faculty, staff and visitors to our campus from all forms of sex discrimination.

Title IX Campus Coordinator Jacqueline Orellana says A&M supports victims of sexual assault every day and has programs in place for survivors on campus.

"When someone experiences an event like that, it can be very traumatic. So we provide as many resources and accommodations as we can for those individuals," Orellana said.

During this month, A&M has several events in place to give survivors a voice to share their stories.

Just recently, they held their 'Take the Pledge Tie Dye' event. Attendees took the “It’s On Us” pledge to work towards ending sexual assault by creating a change in our campus and community culture.

"We do a number of events throughout the month to bring awareness to these issues. We want these individuals to know that this is a safe space for students on campus and the community. We help not just female but also male survivors,"

Graduate student La Trice Houston even share what she learns at the Title IX events and shares information about sexual assault with her children.

"It's actually important for my children to understand what their rights are, they have the right to say no, they have the right to be comfortable, and they have resources available to them to see about any help or support," Houston explained.

Here are a list of the events A&M Central Texas will be offering this month:

April 4 - Coffee with the Blue Coats 9-11

April 5 - Tie Dye BYCC 1-3 (University)

April 20 - Movie Screening of The Voiceless 1-3 pm BYCC (open to the public) Partnering with Texas Association Against Sexual Assault

April 25 - SHARP Self Defense 10-12 am BYCC (University) Partnering with University Police Department

April 26 - Denim Day Photo booth – 9-12pm Lobby in front of BYCC (University) Partnering with Student Organization WASA