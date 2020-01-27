LOS ANGELES — Thousands of fans continue pouring into LA Live in Downtown Los Angeles to pay their respects to Kobe Bryant. Several memorials continue to grow as people drop off flowers, candles, balloons and memorabilia in front of the Staples Center.

Fans have also dropped off posters, pictures and wreaths, while others have written their condolences on the pavement. The fan zone at LA Live opened at 6 a.m. and fans from all over the world have stopped by since then to pay tribute to the Lakers legend.

The digital billboards all around LA Live were turned on with Bryant's picture and a message reading, "In Lovin Memory of Kobe Bryant." There is a big sense of disbelief in the city, as many are still in shock.

"I’m at a loss of words right now," said Nina Lucero with tears in her eyes.

Lucero said she drove 50 miles to pay tribute to her idol. It's a moment she could only hope was not real

"Waking up this morning, realizing that this is not a nightmare… he meant the world to me," she said.

Lucero, like many, grew up a Lakers fan. Kobe Bryant’s team made her family overcome many struggles in many years. It was his passion on the court that kept her family from breaking apart, she said.

"I grew up with him. It’s like losing a family member. This is his city," she added.

For others like LA native Nicco Gaines, Kobe’s spirit on and off the court helped him process his grandfather’s passing.

"I’m here with love and my grandfather. This is his jersey. They both rest in peace. He helped me though all the tough times," Gaines said. "He was a friend, a brother. Man, it feels like I lost my older brother, man. It’s devastating."

Although Bryant's loss is tough to process, both Gaines and Lucero say they will make sure Kobe’s legacy lives on forever.

"That's what he deserved, nothing less. He's the king," Lucero added.

The Fan Zone at LA Live will remain open until late Monday night for fans who want to stop by and pay their respects. There are also several memorials growing in the areas surrounding the Staples Center.

