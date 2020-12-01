People who live near Pipe Creek northwest of San Antonio are sharing pictures and information about a small plane that made a hard landing on Highway 16 just after 5 p.m. Saturday.

Eyewitness Sarrah Payne shared pictures of the aircraft, which had crashed into a guardrail near the intersection of Bear Creek Road and Cielo Rio Drive.

Payne said she was the second car back when the plane flew right over the top of her car and landed on the highway.

Payne said the plane had a rather hard landing and slid into the guardrail. She added that it looked like the pilot was the only person on board.

The Bandera County Sheriff's office said there are no road closures at this time related to the incident and, thankfully, no injuries were reported.