Some Central Texas food pantries in need of donations

A Salvation Army employee says inflation has likely hindered donations this year.

TEMPLE, Texas — Like many local pantries, shelves are looking more bare than they have in years at Temple's Salvation Army because of the lack of donations this year.

The pantry has had to resort to purchasing food and supplies from the local grocery to meet their demand.

"We have actually been going to the local grocery store and buying at just retail prices. That can get pricey for us over time," Salvation Army Auxiliary chair Dawn Beckham explained.

The Salvation Army serves 50 families a week and that number spikes during the holidays.

To help meet the demand, they usually get bulks of foods like rice, canned vegetables, and fruit from the Central Texas Food Bank but Beckham says the food bank itself is struggling to get food sent in because of supply chain struggles.

As a result, local pantries they distribute to are directly affected.

The Salvation Army pantry is not federally funded and they rely on food banks and donations to stock their shelves.

So they're now asking the community to donate supplies to help them fill up their shelves.

"What we need for our shelves are stable foods such as vegetables, canned fruits, pasta, dried beans, and rice. Anything that will last on your shelf for six months or so is what we are looking for," Beckham continued.

As the holidays are approaching, they're expecting even more food insecure families to come in for food and supplies and don't want to have to turn any person away.

Volunteers are also needed to help distribute supplies throughout the holidays.