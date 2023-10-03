Spring has sprung at the Magnolia Silos

Magnolia kicked off opening weekend for Spring at the Silos. Visitors and vendors from all over the country made their way to Waco for sweet tea sips and sunshine.

WACO, Texas — Spring has sprung and it has made its way to Waco. This weekend and next, Magnolia has kicked off the annual Spring at the Silos in downtown Waco.

Most people from Central Texas, and many from beyond, have heard of Chip and Joanna Gaines.

"Big fans of Chip and Joanna. In fact, on the way here on the airplane I read through her newest book," Karen Williams, who traveled from Madison, Wisconsin to visit Waco for the first time, said. "I've gotten through half of it already."

People from all over the country love the Gaines family.

"Do they have people that aren't fans? I like to think my husband and I are Chip and Joanna when we're fixing up our house all the time. It's a blast. Yep, big fans," a group of girl friends visiting from Dallas, said.

Some have watched their show since they were a little kid.

"I grew up watching the show with my mom, so it was fun coming here and FaceTiming her and showing her everything," Ansley Underwood, who traveled from Carrollton, Georgia to visit Waco for the first time, said.

Fixer Upper fans from all over the country have made their way to Waco for opening weekend of Spring at the Silos.

"We host it every Spring Break at the Silos and what we wanted to do is just allow an elevated experience for our guests who are driving up and down I-35 visiting us at the Silos," said Jordy Barksdale, Director of Brand Experience for Magnolia. "We get to welcome vendors from across the country, as well as some local ones too."

One vendor is sprucing up bags and sweatshirts using a technique rarely seen these days.

"We've had some older people recognize the machines and that's been fun too. They recognize that this is something that was done in the past and not really done anymore," Byron Griffin, Owner and Founder of Wren Stitch, said. "So, we're keeping that alive and trying to spread awareness about chain stitching embroidery and having a lot of fun doing it."

Whether it's paintings, jewelry, letterpress, live music or something else, the Silos have something for everyone.

"We planted 26,000 tulips on this property," Barksdale said. "We wanted to welcome in the spring. The sun is out and our tulips are blooming."

Some visitors said the tulips are so beautiful, they almost look fake.

"I had to touch the tulips to make sure they are real," Williams said. "At home right now we have 6 inches of snow that we just got overnight. It's just beautiful coming here during the spring time and getting that revived spirit."

It's the kind of revived sprit that doesn't cost a penny.

"This event is so free. It's as free as can be," Barksdale said. "We want folks to come, experience their families and friends, and meet some folks."

People can mingle at the Silos while sipping on a sweet tea under the sunshine.

Spring at the Silos will be going on March 10-11 and 17-18 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.