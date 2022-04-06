Stay cool at Killeen's Splash Pad at Long Branch Park

Beginning Aug. 1 through the end of the season, fees will be $3 for adults and $2 for seniors and children.

KILLEEN, Texas — Today is National Waterpark Day and what better way to celebrate than to make a splash!

The City of Killeen’s Recreation Service’s Aquatics division is announcing that the Junior Service League (JSL) Spray Pad at Long Branch Park will open starting Friday, July 29, according to the city.

Repairs on the Splash Pad were performed last Friday, and crews have tested the repairs to ensure the splash pad was functioning properly, according to the city.

While the splash pad is open the pool at Long Branch Park will remain closed for the 2022 summer season. The repairs for the pool will not begin until Sept. 12 and will take several days to complete.

However, you still have other options to cool off! The city will be offering access to the Family Aquatic Center at a discounted rate that will mirror the price of entry to the Long Branch Park Pool for the remainder of the 2022 pool season, as stated by the city.

That means that beginning Aug. 1 through the end of the season, fees will be $3 for adults and $2 for seniors and children.

The Family Aquatic Center will be open through Labor Day weekend.

Hours of operation for the Aquatic Center are:

Tuesdays through Fridays: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. - 6:30 p.m

Sundays: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

For more information about pool access in Killeen, visit www.KilleenTexas.gov/swim or call (254) 501-6390. There, you will find rules and attire guidelines, including a cooler fee.