Summer Sizzle block party bringing family fun, local employment opportunities

The event will kick off with a job fair then follow with live music, food trucks, an outdoor market, and fun for the entire family!

TEMPLE, Texas — We're nearing the start of the school year and everyone is trying to find ways to end summer with a bang. The Temple Chamber of Commerce has a free event Friday, Aug. 6 for the whole family.

Summer Sizzle is a block party celebrating our community, a way to draw more people to the developing downtown area.

An evening of live music, food trucks and outdoor market with local vendors, before we can get to all the fun stuff, there is work to be done.

Summer Sizzle kicks off with a job fair at the Temple Workforce office from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event was actually built around the job fair to support chamber members during the nationwide labor issue.

"There is a lot of jobs that are open and these 20 businesses that are coming on Friday have over 1,000 jobs put together to offer so we're really looking forward to getting some job candidates in here to hopefully find their dream job," said Kaylee Blumenfeld, the event coordinator for the Temple Chamber of Commerce.

Ken Alessi is the CEO of Materials Transportation Co. in Temple. He loves the area, but like everyone else is struggling with filling vacancies.

"We've really had trouble recruiting candidates and in my first four years here, we had no issue at all," he explained. "When we had an opening, we filled the opening and the last year it's been a challenge to fill some of the openings."

Alessi is hopeful the Temple Chamber of Commerce and the Summer Sizzle event can fill the holes.

"We really wanted to support our chamber members through the lack of employment right now," said there are so many job openings and we really want to provide them that way to meet those job seekers and a massive way," said Blumenfeld.

Following the job fair, the chamber will open the Santa Fe Plaza for a block party to continue the support of Temple businesses and the community.

"We're going to have some market place vendors, food trucks and it will be a great safe way to get out, see the downtown community and just interact with some local businesses in a safe way," Blumenfeld added.

Face coverings or masks are encouraged, especially during the job fair. The Temple Chamber of Commerce also recommends social distancing.