Sunday Night Lights keeps the city of McGregor strong

After tragedy strikes close to home, the McGregor community is rallying behind families during this difficult time.

Example video title will go here for this video

MCGREGOR, Texas — In late September, tragedy hit the city of McGregor. As a way to bring light to the city, members of the community held an event on Nov. 13, called Sunday Night Lights at Bulldog Stadium.

"Their loss will be remembered forever," Jimmy Bennett, founder of the event partner, JMG Foundation, said. "Their loss can help bring a community together. And this community can help heal those families."

On Thursday, Sept. 29, five individuals were shot and killed outside their homes in McGregor. Monica Delgado, her two children - Miguel and Natalie Avila, as well as two of their neighbors, Lori and Natalie Aviles were the victims of the shooting.

"In the beginning when this happened, I told myself that I don't think I can make it because its too hard to lose two beautiful daughters in one minute," Miguel H. Olvera, Lori's father and Natalie Aviles' grandfather, said. "And I was thinking, 'I'm not going to make it.'"

Miguel lost his two beautiful girls, Lori and Natalie Aviles.

He wouldn't be where he is today without the help of his neighbors, his community.



"I think it's my obligation to be here and support all of these wonderful people," Olvera said. "And it's my pleasure to be here."

A Sunday night in Bulldog Stadium brought a community together for one purpose; to honor the victims and families who lost their loved ones.



Community members, law enforcement, family and friends all gathered under the lights.

"This community, McGregor, has pulled together everyone in town to show a family, and some of them they haven't even met, that they're not fighting alone," Bennett said. "That they are loved."





They are loved and supported. All of the donations from this event will be evenly distributed to the victim's families, and they are forever grateful.

"For anything, we need that help," Olvera said. "Especially these families and these kids."

In one of its darkest times, a community is bringing light to the city on a Sunday in McGregor.