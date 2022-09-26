Supply chain issues delay some street developments in Central Texas

Robinson, Temple among cities with street closures because of a lack of materials.

TEMPLE, Texas — The pandemic may have slowed down but the aftermath of the supply chain shortage is still impacting some Central Texas cities.

The closure on Old Robinson Rd. began in Feb. 2022 with a sewer line replacement and that’s when they ran into issues with a box culvert which required a redesign. The street has been open and then closed a couple of times since then.

The entire project, which encompasses Old Robinson Rd., began in May of 2021. They weren’t into the project an entire month when we began running into supply chain shortages. In June of 2021, the contractor was having to deal with shortages in PVC piping and required fittings.

"There was a breakdown at the pug plant two different weeks which is caused them to be very backlogged and distributing to not only just as they are so many other projects out there right now and so the ones who have the larger quantities they are usually the ones that get it first," Assistant to the City Manager Destiny DeLilllo explained.

Still, they're hoping to finish the project at least by the end of the month or sooner.

"We're hoping that this week by the end of the week they'll have some materials available for us and then that will have Old Road back open in about three days after that it's late they'll be able to open it for traffic but then seven to fourteen days once he's had time to sit in here since they will be able to open it up completely," DeLilllo said.

Temple has had similar issues as Kegley road was initially set to be complete this month but was pushed back because of the lack of needed materials

In spite of the delays, the contractor will be pouring concrete for curb/gutter, driveway approaches, and sidewalks from October to mid-January. Asphalt will be placed late-January and the roadway will be striped early February. Kegley Rd. is expected to be open February 2023.