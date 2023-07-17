Apartment fire survivors and neighbors in Lacy Lakeview detail rescue efforts

Witnesses say they saw people jumping from the two-story building and neighbors helping people get out.

Example video title will go here for this video

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — Survivors and surrounding neighbors are still shaken up after the fire that transpired at the Northgate apartment building that left three people dead in Lacy Lakeview.

The fire happened Sunday, July 16 around 11:30 p.m.and there were 31 people inside of the building. An anonymous neighbor told 6 News what she saw after realizing the building was on fire.

"After seeing the fire spread in like five to ten minutes, you could just hear people running, banging on doors trying to wake everybody up to get out the place," they explained.

Banging on doors and assisting people out of the building is exactly what a family of six who lived across the street did for tenants inside.

"Some of my kids went across on the other side, they were actually trying to knock on doors," Neighbor Rome Cordero explained. "There were a lot of people standing around and there may have been more people that died if we didn't help."

The American Red Cross currently has 14 cases open to assist fire victims.

Fire survivors Austin Davis and Rheannon Rivero explained just how close they were to losing their lives.

"We were sleeping when it happened and only one of our smoke detectors went off," Davis explained. "We ran out as fast as we could. I did go back inside to get my car keys and that's when the entire ceiling caved in right in front of me."

Davis and Rivero said they have received so much support from Red Cross during this difficult time and they're grateful to be alive.

"I really believe in the power of prayer and there's a time that it always comes through," Davis shared. "This is a time that people need to pray."

The 31 victims have been assigned case managers to assist with any needs including shelter, food, prescription refills, mental health support, and more.