Temple ministers advocate for peace amidst Carmen DeCruz not guilty verdict

Local spiritual leaders say they are here to help the community heal and show support for Michael Dean's family.

TEMPLE, Texas — Several church leaders in the Temple community gathered together on Friday, Feb. 10 in the wake of former Temple police officer Carmen DeCruz being found not guilty in the death of Michael Dean.

Members of the Temple Area Co-ed Ministerial Association, made up of leaders from local churches, held a press conference pushing for peace in the community.

"We are asking for calmness and peace, and we are here to comfort the family and help our community heal from the pain, hurt and anxiety," said TACMA President and pastor of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church, Dr. U.C. Barnes. "The Temple Area Co-ed Ministerial Association also stands against injustice in our community and will do everything in our power to fight it."

Barnes said that the organization is praying for both their law enforcement agencies and city officials, citing the Bible verse Romans 12:19, "Dearly beloved, avenge not yourselves, but rather give place unto wrath: for it is written, Vengeance is mine; I will repay, saith the Lord."

"As spiritual leaders we are concerned about our city, not just our community," said Charles Maze of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, "Our city is in pain, our city is hurting and we're here to comfort those who are in pain and who are suffering, and give some kind of guidance if we can."

"We need to work together," continued Maze, "And that's what our intention is, to work together, for our people and our city".

Bennie Walsh, TACMA Political Action Director voiced the organization's support for the Dean family.

"We are definitely concerned with what the trial was," said Walsh, "how it went, what was said. We don't believe that we should be diminishing a young man's life after he has passed."

James Weaver of Greater Zion Temple Church of God In Christ closed out the conference with a short and simple statement.

"Together, we seek peace and we pursue it," said Weaver, "We are in hot pursuit of peace in this city, and moreover, in our world."

All demonstrations following the DeCruz verdict as of now have been peaceful.

DeCruz was found not guilty of second degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide on Tuesday, Feb. 7 for the fatal shooting of Michael Dean during a 2019 traffic stop.

The Dean family has filed a civil lawsuit against DeCruz and the City of Temple, seeking $10 million.