In partnership with the American Legion Post #133 and H-E-B, Temple Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its annual 37th Military & First Responder Salute.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its annual 37th Military & First Responder Salute on Oct. 26. The usual in-person conference will now be a drive-thru lunch to go event.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Downtown Temple Central Fire Station located at 201 N. Third St.

Throughout the day, volunteers will be preparing and serving lunch to military partners and veterans. The event will also be sponsored by the American Legion Post #133 and H-E-B.

Rod Henry, the Temple Chamber President, is excited about the event and the recognition it gives to Central Texas Military and First Responders.

“We are excited to continue our annual tradition of celebrating and saluting our Central Texas Military partners and veterans,” said Henry. “Like the 2020 event, we are also incorporating First Responders into the recognition to show our gratitude for their efforts on the front lines of the pandemic.”

According to the Temple Chamber staff, pre-orders have also been made for partners, veteran organizations, food kitchens, and event sponsors for groups of 10 or more.

The community, including walk-ups, are also encouraged to drive-thru and grab lunch to go, while supplies last.