TEMPLE COLLEGE RECEIVES $3.6 MILLION GRANT FROM U.S. DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

The college will be partnering with Texas A&M - Central Texas and local school districts to increase enrollment in STEM programs

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple College has received a five-year grant for $3.6 million from the U.S. Department of Education.

The "Creating a Culture of STEM" grant will partner with Texas A&M University, Taylor ISD and other school districts to introduce Hispanics and low-income students to careers in Science and Technology.

Certified by the Department of Education as a Hispanic-Serving Institution, Temple College Hispanic students comprise at least 25% of the student body.

Dr. Marc Nigliazzo, president of A&M-Central Texas, is excited about the partnership.

“We are proud to be part of advancements in STEM, research, and strong partnerships among school districts, Temple College and A&M-Central Texas allowing students to earn associate degrees and bachelor’s degrees directly linked to careers in the area," the president said.

The funding will pay for tutors to assist students in completing STEM programs at Temple College and preparing STEM program graduates for transfer to Texas A&M University-Central Texas.

Summer internships or apprenticeships will also be funded in this grant. The college is hoping to fund 30 internships a year over the five years of the grant.

Taylor ISD Superintendent, Dr. Devin Padavil, believes that this new grant will create more opportunities for students of color.