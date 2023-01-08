Temple Community Clinic needs your help to raise money

An anonymous donor is willing to donate $500,000 to the Temple Community Clinic if they raise $250,000 by or before Sept. 30th.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — A big donation could be on its way to the Temple Community Clinic, but not without the support of the community.

An anonymous donor has promised $500,000 to the clinic, but only if they raise $250,000.

That's where the community comes in. Board members and those who have been with the clinic for years ask that the community donate any amount they can.

Click here to find the website where you can donate. You can also write and send a check to the clinic.

"With that additional $500,000, that's going to be a huge impact on the debt for the clinic," Executive Director with the clinic Sherri Woytek said.

The clinic that needs these funds is being built on 31st St. in Temple. It's a main bus route and more accessible to those in need.

The Temple Community Clinic focuses on closing that gap in health care. To date, they have served thousands of people in the Temple community, helping them save millions in medical finances. Along with assisting people financially, they also provide social services.

If they are able to get a total of $750,000, it will allow the clinic to provide more services to those in need.

"Even if we get a thousand people donating $100, then that's great," Current Board Chairman Jerry Haisler said.

The donation amount of $250,000 has to be fulfilled by or before Sept. 30th for the anonymous donor to give the $500,000 to the clinic.

Click here to donate.