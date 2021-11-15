Temple Fire & Rescue now accepting donations for annual Rescue Elves Program

Interested donors are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys to any Temple fire station through Dec. 1.

The annual Rescue Elves Program is now accepting donations and sponsorships according to Temple Fire & Rescue.

The program provides toys for children in need during the holidays, per Temple Fire & Rescue

“We simply want to help our community and bring joy to children during the holidays,” Chief of Fire Mitch Randles said. “We also want to bring parents some ease when it comes to having presents under the tree.”

Interested donors are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys to any Temple fire station through Dec. 1.

Cash donations will also be accepted, checks must be made payable to Temple Fire & Rescue with Rescue Elves. Checks can be mailed to Central Fire Station, 210 North 3rd St.

In addition, sponsoring opportunities are also available.

Those interested in sponsoring a child, can contact Susan Randles at 417-540-4586 or Leandra Scottini at 254-298-5682.

Families are selected in cooperation with Temple ISD and Belton ISD.