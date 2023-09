6 News' Jasmin Caldwell even got to meet Smokey, the Temple firehouse Dalmatian!

TEMPLE, Texas — This morning, Central Texas organizations came together to show support for Temple first responders at the city's Central Fire Station.

Harper-Talasek funeral home and Hecho En Queso helped feed Temple firefighters as a way to thank them for their services. Our morning anchor Jasmin Caldwell even got to meet Smokey, the Temple firehouse Dalmatian!

Below is a gallery of photos taken by Jasmin at the event.

