Temple to host Inaugural Merry and Bright holiday lights contest

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple residents will have a chance to show off their holiday spirit this year, as the city is accepting submissions to its Inaugural Merry and Bright Holiday Lights Tour and Contest.

Residents are encouraged to decorate the outside of their homes for the holiday season and submit pictures to templetx.gov/holidaylights to join the competition.

Not only will competitors be able to show off their decorating skills, they also have a chance to win a grand prize.

Submissions opened on Thursday, Nov. 17, and will stay open until Wednesday, Nov. 30.

After submissions are closed, community members will be able to tour the festive homes using an interactive digital map provided by the City of Temple, where they can vote for their favorite holiday houses.

Voting will open on Thursday, Dec. 1 and run until Monday, Dec. 12.

The winner of the contest will be presented an award by Mayor Tim Davis at the City Council Meeting on Thursday, Dec. 15.