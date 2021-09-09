Temple ISD partners up with Austin nonprofit for 'exciting' new leadership collaborative

“Because at the end of the day, the leadership of a district influences generations of students and we want to be at our best for our kids and their families.”

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Independent School District is one of the first 15 districts across the state invited to participate in the Holdsworth Leadership Collaborative, an 18-month leadership program aimed to "improve the quality of public education by supporting and developing educational leaders," according to a news release Thursday.

A team of three – the superintendent, Dr. Bobby Ott, and two district leaders, Dr. Lisa Adams and Donna Ward – will attend learning sessions at The Holdsworth Center's Campus on Lake Austin during the course of the program.

Ott said in the release he is excited about the partnership and the future of the district.

“We’re excited to learn from and contribute to the development of the educators in this collaborative,” Ott said. “Because at the end of the day, the leadership of a district influences generations of students and we want to be at our best for our kids and their families.”

According Whorton, President of The Holdsworth Center, Temple ISD will surely benefit from the program.

“Because principals influence the working conditions and skill level of every teacher in the building, they have a huge – and often unseen ­– impact on students in the classroom,” said Whorton. “Temple ISD recognizes this and is committed to ensuring its students benefit from outstanding leadership.”