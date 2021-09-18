Temple man honors fallen veteran father through Legos

Robert Rodriguez built a Lego mosaic of his father who died while serving in the Vietnam War.

KILLEEN, Texas — The "Bricks Killeen" event brought thousands to the Killeen Civic and Conference Center from all around the state with plenty of jaw-droppingly Lego statues and displays.

The talent in the room was apparent with more than three-dozen Lego artists showing off their skills. Many of the displays were of fictional characters, pop culture references, towns, sports teams, and even a railroad track.

But one display truly caught the eyes of everyone who walked through the door. Robert Rodriguez, a Temple man, built a mosaic of both his father and step father.

"My father was killed in Vietnam so I did a mosaic of him and I wanted to do his medals on there as well," he said.

The tribute didn't end there.

"And then my step dad actually saw it and I could tell he liked it and so anyway, he liked it enough that he wanted one too.”

Two mosaics of two soldiers caught the eyes of most who attended. Rodriguez also built an alternate-history naval shop called the RTS-Houston. The ship represents Texas not joining the United States and becoming an ally. It took him more than 11 months and over 4,000 Legos to build it all.

“Everybody's liking it but most everybody's loving the mosaics first.”