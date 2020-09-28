Temple neighborhood seeks to build trust with police with 'Blue Out' event

Neighbors living off Starlight Drive in Temple spent two weeks turning the street blue before inviting law enforcement to meet the community Sunday night.

TEMPLE, Texas — For two weeks, neighbors living off Starlight Drive in Temple have been buying blue light bulbs to replace the normal outdoor lights across the street. Some even hung up blue Christmas lights. Organizer Chad Horton said some people even ordered the lights on Amazon, and they moved the originally planed event to wait till everyone was ready.

The plan was to create a "blue out" and host an event to express support for law enforcement officers.

"We going to have it last Sunday, some things changed, people still had deliveries coming for their blue light bulbs," Horton said. "At least over forty families are going to participate."

The community invited multiple police departments to the area in front of the local pool Sunday to eat baked treats and spend time with the community. Sunday night, around 20 officers attended. Temple Sgt. Jim Roberts said officers were blown away by the communities kindness.

"I can't thank this neighborhood enough," Roberts said. "These events just truly fill your soul and make you feel great. And make you feel appreciated."

Roberts said both active and off-duty officers came out to see the public at the event. The officers took pictures with the kids, gave out cards and ate with local neighbors.

Organizer Britt Boyer said he hopes the event will build trust with local officers and make them more at ease any time they respond to calls in the area.

"It's not always a fun job but it's a job they have to do," Boyer said. "In the end, if they understand we've got their back it will take some tension off them and they'll realize they can do their job without worrying about someone hurting them, suing them, or being ridiculous with them."

Roberts said it's part of the police department's responsibility to reach out to the public, but when the community reaches out to police it means a great deal to officers.