Temple parents offering to pay student's school lunch balances

Even with a large percentage of students eligible for free lunch, parents are helping students and other parents how they can.

TEMPLE, Texas — School kicks off again next week for Central Texas school districts, and Temple parent Mya Manuel is offering to pay off the balances for student's school lunch accounts.

In the Texas Education Agency 2021-2022 National School Lunch Program Eligibility Data report, almost 8,500 students were enrolled in Temple ISD but only over half of the students were eligible for free lunch. In Waco ISD, they too have a little over half of their students eligible for the free lunch program.

Manuel believes no child should ever be denied food and the system needs to change.

"While they're getting the education, they should be able to just eat whatever they want, you know. It's just, honestly it just really breaks my heart that there are kids out there who can't eat lunch and they are refused lunch, like I don't see how anyone has the heart to just deny a child food," Manuel shared.

On Christmas Day, Manuel decided to take the initiative and offer on social media to clear the balances off of student's school lunch accounts for the new year.

After she posted, the comments came flooding in, but only a few comments came from people who needed help. Instead, most came from parents like Chloe Durbin who were inspired by her idea and wanted to give back too.

"Her bringing this to life is like such a big deal to me because it's brought so many other people to come and help out students as well. She's bringing to light a big issue. We have to protect our kids and our kids are our future," Durbin explained.