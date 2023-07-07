Temple Police Department opens applications for Blue Santa Back to School program

Blue Santa is a program where the Temple Police Department partners with local businesses and residents to donate backpacks and school supplies to families.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is looking to help families prepare for the school year with the Department's Blue Santa Back to School program.

Through the program, the Temple Police Department partners with local businesses and residents to collect donations of backpacks and school supplies for families in the community who might need assistance.

Applications for this year's program are now open and will remain open until Friday, July 14. The application can be found on the City of Temple website here.

Completed applications can be mailed or dropped off at the Temple Police Department located at 209 E. Ave. A in Temple, or emailed to rburrow@templetx.gov.

Those with questions about the program are encouraged to call 254-298-5553.

Applicants who are approved for the program will receive a postcard in the mail and a date of pick-up for their supplies.

Last year Temple PD donated 303 backpacks filled with school supplies to 125 families in the city of Temple.