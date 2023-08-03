Temple Police donate over 370 backpacks to local families through Blue Santa Back-To-School program

The Temple Police Department collected donations over the summer to provide school supplies to local families who might need assistance.

TEMPLE, Texas — Over 370 children in Central Texas are now ready for school, thanks to the Temple Police Department's Blue Santa Back-To-School program.

Over the summer, Temple PD officers worked with local businesses and residents to collect donations of backpacks and school supplies for families in need of assistance in the local community.

This year, the department was able to donate more than 370 backpacks full of supplies, dozens more than even 2022's number of 303.

The Blue Santa program is a program through the Temple Police Department that is intended to help families in need. In addition to the back-to-school drive, the program also collects donations of toys and books to give to children during the holidays. More information on the program can be found at this link.

Temple PD said they are thankful for the opportunity to make a difference in the community and help students go back to school with all the supplies they need.