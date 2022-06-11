Temple restaurants hosts jazz jam session for local musicians

This event brings an opportunity for middle school, high school, and college instrumentalists and singers to jam on stage with a professional jazz rhythm section.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — Treno Pizzeria & Taproom host the 'Santa Fe Jazz Jam' every first Sunday of the month.

This event brings an opportunity for middle school, high schooln and college instrumentalists and singers to jam on stage with a professional jazz rhythm section.

Temple High School student/Saxophonist, Makale Edwards says he enjoys coming out to the jam session every first Sunday because he can play his instrument and get the community's support.

"The thing I love about this community is coming together and creating a safe place to play some jazz. It's a nice opportunity to be able to display your gift and come together as a community," Edwards explained.

The Central Texas Jazz Society, local music professors, and teaches come out to support their students.

Temple College Bass Professor James Suter says the jazz session has been offered at the pizzeria since the start of this year.

Suter encourages more people of all ages to take advantage of this opportunity and get better at their craft.

"These musicians get to feel more confident, they get to play, they get to know what it feels like to play. I did this a million times throughout my teenage years and I wouldn't be a professional musician without it," Suter shared.

Don't miss the 'Santa Fe Jazz Jam' from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.