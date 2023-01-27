Temple Tool Library provides free tools for residents

The Temple Public Library and Transform Temple partnered together to bring free tools to the residents of Temple. You can now check out tools like books.

TEMPLE, Texas — It's almost time for spring gardening and that means getting your shovels and lawn mowers ready. But, if you don't have these tools don't worry, the Temple Tool Library has you covered with all the options.

"Tools are expensive. Especially things like you see behind me. The lawn mowers, leaf blowers, weed whackers," Allison O'Connor, the City of Temple public relations specialist, said. "Those things aren't cheap."

If you don't feel like spending hundreds of dollars on a new lawn mower, the Temple Tool Library is here to help.

"For most people, especially those who aren't doing a consistent project every week or every month, there's really no reason for them to own those tools," O'Connor said. "So, when they need to fix something or they have a project, this is great for them to utilize because it is completely free for residents of Temple."

Yes, you heard that right. It's free! All it takes is a membership, waiver, and securing a Temple library card for unlimited access.

"They can go in to Transform Temple and say 'I need this tool'. It will be added to their account and you can have it checked out for seven days," O'Connor said. "Once you hit that seven day period its just like a library, if it's overdue you will have a fine for not bringing it back within that time limit."

The way you check out books from a library is now how you can check out tools.

"It just like checking out a book at the library, which is why we wanted to start the tool library," O'Connor said. "We want people to be able to utilize this because it's here for them."

All of the tools are provided by Transform Temple, so residents have every kind to choose from.

"We hope more people will become involved with this just so more people have the opportunity to use these tools and don't feel like they have to go shell out hundreds of dollars at a hardware store to have their own," O'Connor said.

If you are a Temple resident interested in checking out a tool, all you have to do is go to templetx.gov/toollibrary to start the membership process.

It's never too early to start your spring gardening!

