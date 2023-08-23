Texans set to lose SNAP benefits amid new working requirements

Starting on Sept. 1, over 40,000 Texans will be significantly impacted by the latest food stamp policy.

CENTRAL, Texas — Across the state, thousands of children face food insecurity, with every 1 in 5 children living in Texas experiencing hunger.

Statewide and local food banks have worked to assist families in need of food. In Texas, more than 3.4 million Texans receive SNAP benefits but will face a different reality come Sept. 1st.

Under the debt ceiling agreement in May, the age requirement was expanded and middle-aged SNAP participants will have to find jobs to keep eligibility.

Currently, SNAP requires recipients between the ages of 18 to 49 to provide proof of work for eligibility. Under new requirements, the age is now 18 to 54. Participants under the age of 51 must work at least 80 hours a month. In October, the age will increase to 53 and 54-year-olds.

Yet local food banks are encouraging people to lean on resources like the food bank to find alternative ways to feed their families.

"Some of that might be related to the end of pandemic era benefits, and compile that with inflation and rising food costs and we're seeing more families visiting all community resources across our service area," said Shannon Avila, Brazos Valley Food Bank Program Director.

The new requirement would exempt those who are unable to work due to physical or mental limitations, pregnancy or those who have a child under 18 and younger in the home, as well as those who are homeless, veterans, and youth ages 18 to 24.

Unfortunately, the new requirements are a harsh reality according to Morayo Suara, health promotions manager for the BV food bank.

"The truth is some people are just gonna lose their SNAP benefits or may not become eligible for SNAP anymore, and when that happens they're gonna lose their purchasing power to buy food or buy food for their family," said Suara.

With the demand for food steadily growing, the Brazos Valley Food Bank encourages people to lean on resources like them to help.

"So in addition to food distribution that could look like programs like our benefits assistance program that can help apply for SNAP. Nutrition education classes, our "together we go" program that helps folks long term."

It's all to help solve hunger today and tomorrow, a part of the food bank's mission.

"Creating awareness, giving them a heads up and if they have any questions they could always reach out to the food bank," said Suara.