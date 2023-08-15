'The change is something that's long overdue' | Central Texas animal shelters making changes to bring relief to overcrowded kennels

The Temple Animal Shelter is more than doubling its capacity, from 30 kennels to 70 with A/C included.

TEXAS, USA — Animal shelters across the nation are struggling with an overload of potential pets and not enough people to adopt them.

In Central Texas, many shelters are actively working on upgrades. It's all to bring relief to overcrowded kennels, according to the Temple Animal Shelter.

"The space is being designed to meet the current needs and future needs of the shelter," Megan Price, City of Temple Public Relations Coordinator, said.

The shelter is more than doubling its capacity from 30 kennels to 70. Price says the expansion will benefit both people and pets.

"The change is something that's long overdue," Price added. "It's going to kind of make more of an inviting space and a place where people want to be, especially with the new climatized kennels."

For the City of Killeen, Janell Ford believes overcrowded kennels have always been a challenge.

"We are the largest city between Dallas and Austin, so we will still have the same issue that a lot of shelters are having," Ford said.

However, when the City and Fort Cavazos signed an agreement to combine animal services, it helped significantly with pet adoptions.

"Having that additional facility will always help when it comes to having more resources," Ford said.

Ford says the facility has five play yards, which is crucial for dogs waiting for homes.

"The animals love to get out and just get out of that kennel and play around," Ford added. "It actually helps them with their emotional and physical stress that them as a pet may be going through."

The city credits volunteers, partnership with 6 News and work with nonprofit rescue organizations, both in and out of state for helping contribute to their success in pet adoptions.

"To have the adoption rates that we have, compared to other cities, is remarkable," Ford said.

As far as Temple goes, the new Temple shelter is set to open toward the end of September 2023. There will be a grand opening where the public can attend.