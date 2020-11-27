Meet a few of the frontline workers, emergency responders working on Thanksgiving

While many spent the day with family others spent the day on call or working on the frontlines.

TEXAS, USA — Many people spent time with loved ones on Thanksgiving, but many still reported to work to be there when needed. 6 News spoke with three workers spending their day working or on call.

Heather Maddox works in a surgical intensive care unit, Santos Soto the public information officer for Temple Fire and Rescue and Aaron Burns is a patrol officer with the McLennan County Sheriff's Office.

Maddox said she wants families to enjoy the day as much as they can, something she and other nurses take pleasure in, making sure the families and patients are happy on a holiday.

"I feel like I have to be that gift for them because if not, it could make their whole holiday worse than it already is stuck in the hospital," Maddox said.

Santos said their roles do not stop because of a holiday.

"We're still there ready to serve the community," Soto said.

He said those that are in their profession have the want and desire to help as many people as possible.

That passion of helping others is echoed in Burns' job with the McLennan County Sheriff's Office and said people should know that everybody enjoys it.