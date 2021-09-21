The Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley hosting a coffee crawl

For a small donation, the museum is offering the opportunity to explore your local coffee shops for free from Oct. 1 through Oct. 15.

BRYAN, Texas — The Children's Museum of Brazos Valley will be launching a Coffee Crawl Launch Party on Saturday, Sept. 25, to kick off its 15-day coffee tour around Brazos Valley.

Located at 114 Lake Atlas Dr., the museum is offering the opportunity to explore your local coffee shops for free from Oct.1 through Oct. 15.

For a donation fee of $25, coffee lovers will receive a package that will offer a sleek traveler mug, a limited edition Coffee Crawl sticker and a punch card that will grant participants access to free coffee and other items.

All proceeds will help benefit the educational programs at the museum.

Some of the participating local shops include Sweet Eugene's, 1541 Pastries and Tavo Coffee.

Those interested will be able to pick up the items during normal museum hours Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Item pick-up is also available Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.