The city says they will reschedule the event as a virtual one in the future, so far a new date hasn't been announced.

TEMPLE, Texas — Due to a rise in COVID numbers, the City of Temple has canceled its Love Where You Live: Imagine Garden District event.

The event was initially scheduled for Jan. 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will be rescheduled as a virtual experience in the future, according to the city. "More details to come! Stay tuned!", the post stated on their website.