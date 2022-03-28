The City of Temple needs for volunteers for its Good Neighbor Program

The program matches volunteers with residents who need assistance with lawn care maintenance and minor home improvement projects.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple residents who want to help our their fellow neighbor now have a chance to do so with The City of Temple's Good Neighbor Program starting April 1.

The program matches volunteers with residents who need assistance with lawn care maintenance and minor home improvement projects.

"Our residents truly care about one another and are willing to help their neighbors, so we are excited to match community members through this program,” said Director of the Housing and Community Development Department Nancy Glover. “By working together, we can continue to enhance the community.”

The program will run from April 1 until Oct. 31. According to the city, once applications are approved, a Resource Coordinator will assign one weekend each month for the work to be completed. Based on the scheduled dates and project, program staff will drop-off and pick-up maintenance equipment from the home. The Transform Temple Tool Library will provide the equipment.

Volunteers will receive a Good Neighbor T-shirt and recognition on the Housing and Community Development Department website.

For more information and to become a volunteer visit here.