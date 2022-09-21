'Queen of Mums' has what you need for homecoming

Seleese Thompson and her team at Precious Memories Florist and Gift Shop have all the mums you need for homecoming season.

TEMPLE, Texas — A tradition that began in the 1930's has grown bigger and bigger every year since.

Mums are a staple for many students in Texas, so 6 News made sure to talk to the "queen of mums" in downtown Temple.

Not only did Seleese Thompson with Precious Memories Florist and Gift Shop not only showed us how students are decorating their mums this year, but she surprised the News cast with one specially made for 6 News.

Thompson reminds everyone that it is never too late to get a mum.

