The Salvation Army joins forces with local organizations to help victims of the deadly Lacy Lakeview apartment fire

The Salvation Army rallies up support for Lacy-Lakeview apartment fire victims.

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — In the aftermath of the Lacy-Lakeview fire that left more than 30 people without a home, The Salvation Army has combined forces with various local organizations to assist the victims of this disaster.

The fire destroyed apartments and left people's homes and belongings in ashes and The Salvation Army has stepped up to help feed those who were affected the most.

With the help of their mobile kitchen and volunteers, the organizations has been giving out warm, nutritious meals to individuals.

Many leading charities, local government entities, and corporate sponsors have come together, contributing resources to this cause. Notably, HEB on Franklin Avenue made a contribution by donating bottled water to help the survivors during the ongoing heat wave.

Lt. Jacobs Gilliam, spokesperson for The Salvation Army, said, "We are profoundly thankful for the assistance from our partner agencies. By working in unison, we have been able to offer, hot meals and provide comfort."