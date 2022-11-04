The Shepherd's Heart in Waco accepting donations for holiday drive

They served over 1,000 families last year and are lookin to double that number this year.

WACO, Texas — For the 12th year, The Shepherd's Heart in Waco is hosting their 'Toys from the Heart' drive.

The goal of the drive is to receive food, toy, and monetary donations from the community and give back to less fortunate families in McLennan County.

Shepherd's Heart owner Robert Gager says they've helped thousands of families over the years and are excited to do it again this year.

"We wanna put smiles on these kids faces. There's children that we know that we've seen through the years that don't know about Christmas, or don't think they're gonna get Christmas. When they do that's a surprise. It's a lot of joy in those kids. That's what we're here for, we're here for the fun of it," Gager explained.

According to their website, the organization will be working with Waco ISD, Connally ISD and La Vega ISD. So far this year the numbers of families they have served (over 53,000) are double what they served last year.

This year, Shepherd's Heart served 1,020 children. However, they are concerned they may not have enough toys if they get to 2,000 to 3,000 children this year.

For more information on how to receive assistance for this year’s event; call 254-265-6310. Registration for the drive will close Monday, December 12th.