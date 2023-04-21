Waco Suspension Bridge to reopen with a big celebration

After two years of renovations and revitalization, the Waco Suspension Bridge will open back up to the public.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WACO, Texas — The Waco Suspension Bridge is the past, present and future fused together.

After being closed for two years for renovations, this historic bridge will finally welcome the public to walk across it this weekend.

The official reopening is set for Saturday, April 22, there will be a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m., a Cattle Drive and so much more.

To kick things off, celebrations will start Friday night at 7 p.m.

Live music, food trucks and a large drone show will set the stage for the reopening, bringing back Brazos Nights to the community.

The community can come out to enjoy music from Asleep at the Wheel, Jackie Venson and Mariachi Azteca Waco.

"It's kind of an incredible moment where we're inviting the community back in to have their bridge back," City of Waco's Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation Tom Balk said.

Balk added that the bridge, built in 1870, was once the longest suspension bridge West of the Mississippi, but today it symbolizes the connection Waco has across the river.

"It really brings our city together," Director of Waco Parks and Recreation Jonathan Cook said.

The structure has history that's been preserved, but there are new additions that'll help it last for generations to come.

New cables, lighting and a new concrete base were put in.

The concrete base replaced the wood panels that used to lay on the bridge, that would allow water to seep through.

There are wooden walkways on either side of the bridge, which allows people to look a the view safely.

After $14 million, the project is finished and for many, the work of keeping the bridge beautiful will never be over.